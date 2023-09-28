The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that about 5 million and 730 thousand employees have subscribed to the unemployment insurance system since it came into force on January 1, 2023 until September 25, including more than 5.6 million subscribers in the private sector and more than 87 thousand subscribers. In the federal government sector.

This comes as the deadline for participation in the unemployment insurance system approaches, as a fine of 400 dirhams is scheduled to be imposed on October 1st against those covered by the system who do not participate in it, whether workers in the federal government sector or the private sector, citizens and residents, and are excluded. The investor (the owner of the establishment in which he works), the domestic worker, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and has joined a new job are eligible to register in the unemployment insurance system.

In a press statement, the Ministry called on those included in the system according to the law to expedite their subscription to avoid the fine and to benefit from the benefits offered to them by the system, which aims to provide a social protection umbrella for workers, both citizens and residents, to ensure a decent life for them and their families until an alternative job opportunity becomes available, as well as attracting better ones. Global talent and preserving it in the country’s labor market.

It is noteworthy that the responsibility for participating in the system falls on the employee in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (13) of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance, while the option is available to employers to register their workers in the system without charging the employer any costs.

There are several channels available for registration in the system, including the Insurance Complex’s website www.iloe.ae, the Insurance Complex’s smart application ILOE, or via Kiosk self-service machines, business service centers, exchange centers (such as Al Ansari Exchange), and smart phone applications for banks and banks.

The unemployment insurance system includes two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is 5 dirhams per month (or 60 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams.

As for the second category, it includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams. The subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (or 120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams.

Compensation is due on the condition of participating for at least 12 consecutive months in the insurance, and the insured loses the right to claim the compensation value if he leaves the country or joins a new job, and the period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim.

The insurance program compensates the insured with a cash sum for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons.

The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.