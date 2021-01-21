Over the past day, 496 206 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected worldwide. The data on statistics of infections are given on Thursday by the World Health Organization.

According to the department’s materials, the total number of infected patients has increased to 94,963,847. More than 44% of patients are registered in the Americas (221,369), followed by the European region (193,242), and in the third – South-East Asia (26,470) …

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours has increased by 12,933, with 2,050,857 people having died from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among countries, the most difficult epidemiological situation is still in the United States – 23,884,299 cases of infection for all time, as well as in India and Brazil – 10,595,660 and 511,770.

Earlier, the WHO representative in the Russian Federation, Melita Vujnovich, spoke about plans to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko named the possible term for the formation of collective immunity to the new virus in our country.