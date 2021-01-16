More than 49 thousand refugees, including 177 people over the past day, returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday, January 16.

“Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance and restore civilian infrastructure. The safe return of 177 refugees from the territory of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh was ensured per day. In total, 49 638 people have returned to their places of former residence in Nagorno-Karabakh since November 14, 2020, ”the source said. newsletter on the website of the department.

In addition, the engineering teams cleared 1.2 hectares of the region’s territory and 1 km of roads per day, and 124 explosive items were removed for destruction. Since November 23, more than 530 hectares of territory, 201.3 km of roads, 751 housing buildings, including 25 socially significant objects, have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, over 23 thousand explosive objects have been neutralized.

Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime is carried out at 27 observation posts, the department added.

On January 11, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan met in the Kremlin to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh. The negotiations lasted almost four hours.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Yerevan’s readiness for negotiations on the status of Karabakh. He noted that the work on the exchange of prisoners of war who were captured during the hostilities will continue.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the trilateral agreement signed on November 9 is being implemented effectively and there were no serious reasons for concern during its implementation.

Putin added that he is counting on reaching agreements on all the problems related to Nagorno-Karabakh.

A trilateral agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed on November 9. The document also provides for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.