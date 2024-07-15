Hidalgo del Parral.- Gilberto Loya, State Secretary of Public Security, reported that in recent days through joint actions between the State Attorney General’s Office, SEDENA and the National Guard, they detected and destroyed more than 48 thousand marijuana plants in Guachochi.

The first case occurred in the community of Kokoyome, municipality of Guachochi, after the use of drones from the Centinela platform, they were able to locate a marijuana plantation of 5,000 m2, proceeding to destroy 47,000 marijuana plants with an approximate height of 1.3 m.

In another incident that occurred on July 11, a 540 m2 property was found capable of destroying 1,500 marijuana plants with a height of approximately 1 meter.

He pointed out that these actions are to attack the drug trafficking production chain from the plantation to drug dealing and export to the neighboring country to the north, thus reaffirming the commitment of the security corporations and complying with the Governor’s instructions to make the greatest effort in the fight against insecurity.