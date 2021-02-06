In the world, 460 906 new cases of coronavirus infection and 15 407 deaths were registered per day, it is reported on the site World Health Organization.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 104,956,439 cases of infection, 2,290,488 people have died.

According to the WHO, the most infected people were detected in the United States – over 26 million people. The top ten also includes India, Brazil, Russia, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany.

Earlier at WHO announced that the rate of spread of coronavirus infection in the world has slowed down due to vaccination.

In Russia over the past day identified 16 627 new cases of COVID-19, 497 people died.

In total, 3,951,233 cases of infection were recorded in the country, 76,229 people died.