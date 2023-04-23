He Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers at the Service of the Powers of the State of Puebla, ISSSTEP, has carried out its sixth Regional Conference “ISSSTEP near you”, in which they provided 468 medical, administrative and cultural attentions in the municipality of Atempan, Puebla.

On this occasion, the ISSSTEP included for the first time the “Health Messenger” service, a mobile unit with which it was possible to provide 14 dental services and 12 cytologies (papanicolaou). In addition, four outpatient surgeries were performed (three umbilical plasties and one nevus resection).

In total, they provided 95 queries internal medicine, orthopedics, gynecology, nutrition, psychology and physiotherapy, as well as talks on oral health, organ and tissue donation, as well as breast cancer for 83 people.

Regarding administrative services, the ISSSTEP generated 260 affiliation attentions, credentialing, pensions, retirements, credits and cultural workshops.

It should be noted that these six regional days have benefited beneficiaries of Atempan, Atlixco, Chiautla de Tapia, Tetela de Ocampo, Xicotepec and Zacatlán, and are part of the efforts of the Puebla government, headed by Sergio Salomón, to bring health and administrative services closer to the communities, and thus improve the physical and social well-being of the population.