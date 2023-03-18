Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Cyclone Freddy devastated southern Africa. © Thoko Chikondi/ AP/ dpa picture radio

Cyclone “Freddy” devastates the southeast of Africa: More than 460 people lost their lives, in Malawi alone half a million people are said to be affected.

Lilongwe (Malawi) – The death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 467. The unusually long-lived tropical cyclone killed 360 people in Malawi, 86 in Mozambique and 17 in Madagascar, according to the UN on Friday.

The shock and desperation after Freddy in the region are great: in Malawi alone “more than 500,000 people” are affected by the consequences of the storm, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) said on Friday. The “record-breaking weather conditions” and the storm hit Malawi at the end of the rainy season, “when the rivers and other water bodies were already at high levels,” it said. After days of devastation, people in the regions searched for survivors on Thursday and Friday. After six days of continuous rain, the heavy rains only eased on Thursday.

“Freddy” brings the rain of six months in six days

“Freddy” brought about six months of rainfall in southern Malawi in six days, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. More than 183,000 people were left homeless by floods and landslides, according to OCHA. More than 300 emergency shelters have been set up. President Lazarus Chakwera visited victims in the worst-hit areas in the south of the country.

A cyclone victim is buried in Blantyre, Malawi. © Thoko Chikondi/AP/dpa

The government announced a two-week national mourning – flags flew at half-mast. “It is a national tragedy that has struck every one of us,” Chakwera said, speaking to those in need outside of the economic hub of Blantyre. His government expects “that the picture of destruction and death will become even worse” as soon as access to further areas becomes possible. The army and police continued to search for the dead on Friday.

Cyclone Fredd in Malawi: Destroyed infrastructure makes rescue work difficult

Roads, bridges and railroad tracks destroyed by floodwaters and landslides made life difficult for rescue workers. The government said the telecommunications and power supply had been disrupted in many parts of the country. According to the UN children’s charity Unicef, the villages of Manja and Soche were completely destroyed by a mudslide. Residents tried to get to safety over a bridge made of loose tree trunks over torrential waters in higher areas. According to Unicef, numerous health centers were also damaged. Schools remained closed this week.

Cyclone “Freddy” has changed Malawi’s landscapes: people make do with boats. © Thoko Chikondi/ AP/ dpa picture radio

Desperate residents searched the rubble for missing family members on Thursday and Friday. Others lined up at the entrance to morgues to identify victims. “It is a sad day for Malawi. My neighbors have lost ten family members. Several people I know are missing, ”said Thomas Bhanda from the Chilobwe community – that is near Blantyre – the German Press Agency.

Malawi: Ongoing cholera outbreak could get worse

World Food Program (WFP) local director Paul Turnbull said the country will need “considerable assistance”. Chakwera called for international help. The UN children’s fund Unicef ​​warned that the ongoing cholera outbreak in Malawi could be exacerbated by the aftermath of the cyclone.

Cyclone “Freddy” had already hit the region at the end of February, but initially only caused minor damage in Malawi. The cyclone then returned with even greater force and more rain in a rarely occurring “loop path” over the Indian Ocean. (dpa/kat)