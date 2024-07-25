The year 2022 marked an all-time high in the foreign-born U.S. population. According to a demographic study by the Pew Research Center According to a report released this week, the number of U.S. citizens born in another country has reached a record high of 46.1 million. That means that immigrants accounted for 13.8 percent of the U.S. population two years ago. The total is three times the average since 1970. The report also shows that the growth of the immigrant population has tripled over the past 50 years.

Of the 46.1 million, 77% of them were in the country legally. Specifically, 49% were naturalized U.S. citizens, 24% were legal permanent residents, and 4% were legal temporary residents. The remainder—11 million people—were unauthorized immigrants. Although the data correspond only to the first two years of the Joe Biden Administration and, therefore, are not the most up-to-date, they do serve to refute the claims of former Republican president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, who swears that the vast majority of immigrants are in the country illegally.

The reality is that the United States has long had more immigrants than any other country, coming from almost every corner of the world. Climate crises, serious human rights violations, waves of violence and poverty in several countries have led hundreds of thousands of people to leave their home countries in search of a future. American dreamAccording to research led by analyst Mohamad Moslimani and demographer Jeffrey S. Passel, most of them come from Mexico: in 2022, 23% of immigrants living in the United States — 10.6 million people — were born on Mexican soil.

The next largest groups of origin were India (6%), China (5%), the Philippines (4%) and El Salvador (3%). It is worth noting that while until 2007 more Hispanics than Asians arrived in the United States each year, from 2009 to 2018 the opposite occurred. However, since 2019, immigration from Latin America has again reversed the pattern and Hispanic immigrants have once again become the largest group.

Citizenship by naturalization

One of the key findings of the study by Moslimani and Passel is that in fiscal year 2022, nearly one million legal immigrants became naturalized U.S. citizens. This figure is close to historic peaks reached in 1996 and 2008.

More information

Although most immigrants who meet the requirements for naturalization apply for citizenship, not all do so. The main reasons for not doing so include language and personal barriers, lack of interest, and economic difficulties. These factors were identified in a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2015.

What is known about migrants: destinations, language, level of education

The Washington, DC-based organization has found that the majority of the 46.1 million foreign-born immigrants live primarily in four states: California (10.4 million or 23% of the national total), Texas (5.2 million or 11%), Florida (4.8 million or 10%) and New York (4.5 million or 10%). The largest concentrations are found in the metropolitan areas of New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Language barriers may explain this preference. Language plays a crucial role in integration and facilitating access to essential services, making states with large Latino populations more attractive to immigrants. The Pew Research Center study notes that Spanish is the most widely spoken language by American immigrants and about four in ten speak Spanish at home, representing 41%. In addition to Spanish, the languages ​​most spoken by immigrants at home are English only (17%), Chinese (6%), Filipino/Tagalog (4%), French or Haitian Creole (3%) and Vietnamese (2%).

Another relevant factor is the educational level of immigrants, which varies according to their origin. Researchers have found that approximately half of immigrants from Mexico (51%) did not complete secondary education. A similar situation is observed in 46% of immigrants from Central America and 21% of those from the Caribbean. These groups are also less likely to have a college degree compared to those born in the United States.

In contrast, immigrants from other regions are just as likely or more likely than native-born Americans to have at least a bachelor’s degree. South Asian immigrants, in particular, are the most likely to have a college degree or higher, with 72% of them achieving this level of education.