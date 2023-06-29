Diego Sousai

06/29/2023

The number of cars sold with discounts through the federal government program, launched last June 6, reached 45.2 thousand. This is what a survey carried out by JATO do Brasil, a company specialized in the automotive sector, shows.

The data, which consider sales until last Monday (26), show the Volkswagen Polo at the top of the list, with 5,222 units sold, followed by the Fiat Strada, with 4,960, and the Chevrolet Onix, with 3,321.

The survey was based on a cross between vehicle registration data in Brazil and the list of cars that are included in the government’s incentive program. In all, more than 30 commercialized models were identified.

The program to make brand new cars cheaper for up to R$ 120,000 was launched in early June, through a provisional measure (MP). Initially, the purchase with discounts is exclusive to individuals – period extended for another 15 days last Tuesday (20).

The first round of the program injected BRL 500 million to promote discounts of BRL 2,000 to BRL 8,000 on new vehicles.

This Wednesday (28), the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) confirmed to g1 that it will promote a new round of credit. Details for expanding the resources allocated to the project are still being finalized.























