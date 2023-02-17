Some of the political prisoners exiled by Daniel Ortega, in Washington (USA), on February 11, 2023. michael andres

The systematic persecution with which the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo responds to those who oppose their Government in Nicaragua reached new heights on February 9 and 15, when they decided to withdraw the nationality of more than 300 citizens of the country. Among them were journalists, activists and writers of recognized prestige such as Gioconda Belli and Sergio Ramírez. The action has aroused the indignation of numerous personalities around the world, who have come together to publish a manifesto under the title They are and will be Nicaraguan. Among the 466 signatories to the letter, names can be read such as the Nobel Prize winners for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa and Orhan Pamuk, or the former presidents of Costa Rica Luis Guillermo Solís (2014-2018) and Carlos Alvarado Quesada (2018-2022), among others.

“These facts violate the fundamental human right to have a nationality and the prohibition to arbitrarily deprive any human being of it, set forth in Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in Article 20 of the American Convention on Human Rights. Humans”, they denounce in the letter, which they open by expressing their “concern over the recent actions” of the Executive of the Central American country.

In the publication, of just three paragraphs, they compile a history of events that have served as a breeding ground until the outbreak this week. “In recent years, at least eighteen universities have been arbitrarily canceled as a form of control in the face of the 2018 student rebellion that left 328 dead, nearly 2,000 injured, and hundreds of detainees,” they begin by listing. This event is followed by the cancellation “of the legal status of more than 3,000 organizations that defend human rights” and the closure of 26 media outlets. “As if that were not enough,” they stress indignantly, “since 2018, entry to international human rights organizations has been prohibited, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

The list of signatories is long and includes numerous journalists, such as Leila Guerriero from Argentina or Carmen Aristegui from Mexico; and writers, such as the Spanish-speaking Elena Poniatowska and Luis García Montero, or the Americans Salman Rushdie, Siri Hustvedt and Paul Auster. In addition, the letter is signed by the prominent photographer Susan Maiselas, who portrayed the episodes of the Sandinista revolution; Panamanian singer-songwriter Rubén Blades; and Suzanne Nosse, director of Pen America.

After exposing the facts and denouncing, the document ends with a petition: “We urge the international community to speak out and assume an active role in all actions that may lead to an end to the abuses and violations of human rights.” committed by the Ortega-Murillo regime. We also urge the Nicaraguan government to stop the repression against its people.”

