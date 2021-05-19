45.4 billion rubles will be spent on the implementation of national projects in Yakutia in 2021. The head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev, said that a number of projects are lagging behind in terms and volumes.

According to him, it is necessary first of all to pay attention to the risks of non-fulfillment of planned targets and to develop an action plan to eliminate them. About it IA YakutiaMedia reported in the press service of the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). According to the national project “Housing and Urban Environment”, First Deputy Prime Minister of Yakutia Kirill Bychkov noted that the introduction of the planned volumes of new housing requires special attention. Aisen Nikolaev noted the risks in the construction sector associated with the general state of the economy, a slight decrease in the volume of construction in the region, especially in the capital, in recent years. The head instructed to urgently develop a plan at the level of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to overcome the risks.

Under the national project “Education” under special control are repair work in the Zhataysky and Vilyui technical schools, as well as the reconstruction of the Center for digital education of children IT-cube in Yakutsk.

This year in Yakutia it is planned to repair 216 km of roads within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality highways”. The republic will master financing in the amount of 2.7 billion rubles. Construction work has already begun at 14 out of 24 announced projects. In particular, the workers entered a 48 km section of the Khatassa highway within the boundaries of Yakutsk. Large-scale works in 2021 will take place on the roads “Amga”, “Anabar”, “Muru”, “Abalakh” and others. A stationary point for weight and dimensional control will be equipped on the Umnas highway.