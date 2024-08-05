Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that during the month of July it seized different types of drugs, through arrests for crimes against health in different cases, according to the corporation’s spokesperson, Adrián Sánchez.

A total of 44 kilos 543 grams of marijuana were seized through preventive patrols in different areas of the city, as well as reports to the 911 emergency number and community numbers of the different police districts.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal, was also seized, weighing six kilos 555 grams, in different operations, as well as 957 doses of different types of drugs that were made available to the corresponding authorities, thereby preventing their distribution.

In addition, 317 people were arrested for crimes against health, some of whom were caught in possession of some type of drug when they were arrested for committing another crime, while others were intoxicated in public and/or were reported by the public.