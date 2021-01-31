The police arrested more than 4,370 people in Russia on Sunday and blocked the center of Moscow in a new day of demonstrations throughout the country to demand the release of the opposition Alexei Navalny.

Thousands of people ignored the government’s warnings and took to the streets of various Russian cities, from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg, on the second weekend of protests against the arrest of President Vladimir Putin’s main opponent.

In Moscow alone, more than 1,350 people had been arrested as of the afternoon, according to the latest report released by the NGO OVD-Info, specialized in monitoring demonstrations.

In other Russian cities, such as Saint Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk (Siberia) and Vladivostok (Far East), there were also hundreds of arrests, according to the same source.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was arrested on her way to the demonstration, indicated various opposition media.

These new mobilizations take place after protests last Saturday, which brought together tens of thousands of Russians and resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and the opening of some 20 criminal proceedings.

Police detain a protester in central Moscow this Saturday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Covered by a thin layer of snow, the center of Moscow looked like a fortress in some areas, surrounded by a strong riot police device. Several metro stations were also closed.

Challenge to Vladimir Putin

Despite the threats, Ekatarina Britshkina, 39, did not hesitate to protest in the Russian capital and assured AFP that she was “more afraid of what would happen in the country if she did not go out.”

“It is repression, they put innocent people in jail,” added Daria, a 34-year-old veterinarian.

In Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in the country, almost 2,000 people who had gathered in a downtown square were dispersed by riot police.

Despite the government’s warnings, the opposition march was massive this Sunday in Moscow, the capital of Russia. Photo: REUTERS

“Putin, he is evil. There is no future with him, it is impossible to live with these salaries and so little work,” complained Andrei, a 30-year-old protester.

Clash with the United States

On twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the crackdown on demonstrations through the “persistent use of brutal tactics” and called to “release those who were arrested, including Alexei Navalny.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry was quick to denounce these accusations as “rude interference in the internal affairs” of Russia.

At the same time, he criticized the “promotion of misinformation and calls for unauthorized actions by digital platforms controlled by Washington.”

Posters demanding the liberation of the Kremlin enemy Alexei Navalny, this Sunday in Moscow. Photo: DPA

The Russian Foreign Ministry concluded that “there is no doubt that actions aimed at encouraging protests are part of the containment strategy against Russia.

At the other eastern end of the country, in Vladivostok, Andrei, a 25-year-old protester, lamented that there were few people mobilized, a few dozen people, because “the anti-riot forces blocked” the city center.

In Novosibirsk, the third largest city in Russia, the independent media Taiga estimated more than 5,000 people who demonstrated, in one of the most important anti-government protests in recent years.

“People are angry because of what is happening and because deputies and opposition militants were arrested this week,” Khelga Pirogova, a local representative of a pro-Navalni coalition, told AFP.

Like last Saturday, the Russian police arrested more than 4,000 opposition protesters this Sunday in different cities. Photo: REUTERS

Warnings to the opposition

In recent days, authorities multiplied warnings to Navalny supporters. The prosecution and police claimed that the protesters could be prosecuted for “mass disturbances” if the marches escalated into violence.

Russian justice imposed on Friday house arrest of most of Navalny’s close allies, including his brother Oleg and the opposition Liubov Sóbol, two days after a series of searches against, among others, the home of his wife and the premises of his organization, the Fund to Fight Corruption.

The opposition leader’s appearance before the judges is scheduled for next week. Navalny has been the subject of multiple court proceedings since his return to Russia on January 17, which he believes are politically motivated.

Despite the pressure, on Thursday Navalny again called the Russians out into the streets. “Don’t be afraid,” he wrote in a letter posted on his blog. “Most are on our side. Let’s go wake her up.”

The protests are also fueled by the dissemination of an opposition investigation that accuses President Putin of profiting from an opulent “palace” valued at more than 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) on the shores of the Black Sea. The recording was viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption activist and enemy of the Kremlin, returned to Russia two weeks ago after months of convalescence in Germany from an alleged poisoning, for which he blamed Putin and the Russian security services.

Source: AFP and DPA

