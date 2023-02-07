Home page World

From: Katja Thorwarth, Niklas Kirk, Vincent Büssow

Violent earthquakes shake Turkey and Syria – thousands of people are striving. The number of victims is likely to continue to rise. The situation in the news ticker.

+++ 7.00 a.m.: So far there have been 243 aftershocks in the Turkish-Syrian border region. This was announced by the civil protection authority Afad on Tuesday. The final extent of the disaster was still unclear, numerous people were missing under the rubble. Relatives and rescue workers continued to search for buried people on Tuesday night.

Earthquake in Turkey: More than 4,300 dead in the Turkish-Syrian border area

Update from Tuesday, February 7, 6:20 a.m.: After the devastating earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area, the number of victims continues to rise. Almost 3,000 people were killed in Turkey alone, according to a new tally released Tuesday morning. This increased the total number of fatalities in Turkey and Syria to more than 4,300. Meanwhile, rescue workers searched for possible survivors in the freezing cold throughout the night, sometimes with their bare hands.

An earthquake destroyed numerous cities in the Turkish-Syrian border area. © Tolga Ildun/dpa

2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured, said the Turkish civil protection agency Afad. Syria, for its part, reported 1,444 fatalities on Monday. This brought the total number of fatalities in both countries to 4365. It is feared that the number of victims will continue to rise as the rescue work progresses.

Catherine Smallwood of the World Health Organization (WHO), for example, warned that the number of fatalities in earthquakes is often “eight times higher than the first estimates”. “Unfortunately, the same thing always happens with earthquakes: the number of victims and injuries always increases significantly in the week that follows.”

Earthquake in Turkey: Aid organizations expect long clean-up work

+++9 p.m.: After the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey that killed more than 3,000, aid organizations are expecting a long clean-up work. “This is such a big catastrophe, it will take time to fix it,” said Jesco Weickert from Welthungerhilfe in the Turkish provincial capital Gaziantep on ZDF. The city of 2.5 million people has many multi-story apartment buildings.

“People heat with gas. You can imagine what a hassle it is just to make sure these buildings don’t collapse, to make sure there aren’t any gas explosions. It will all take a very, very long time,” said Weickert. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.” According to him, some people stay in cars and bus stops after the quake – and “just don’t dare to go into their apartments.”

Earthquake – Death toll continues to rise, Pakistan sends relief teams

+++8.40 p.m.: After the earthquake disaster in Syria and Turkey, the death toll has risen to more than 3,000. According to the Ministry of Health and the rescue organization White Helmets, at least 1,300 people died in Syria. In Turkey, the death toll rose to 1,762, according to the Afad civil protection agency.

The actual extent of the disaster was not yet foreseeable, numerous people were still missing under the rubble. According to previous information, more than 15,000 people were injured in Turkey and Syria. The Afad meanwhile warned of further aftershocks. A representative of the rescue organization urged people in the affected regions to stay away from damaged buildings.

At the same time, Pakistan announced that aid teams were being sent to Turkey. “Teams of doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are dispatched to Turkey today to assist with ongoing rescue efforts,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter. “A plane carrying medicines and other essential supplies will also be on its way soon.”

Severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria – death toll rises to over 2,500

+++7.45 p.m.: After the earthquake disaster in Syria and Turkey, the death toll has risen to more than 2,500. According to the Ministry of Health and the rescue organization White Helmets, at least 936 people died in Syria in the evening. In Turkey, the death toll rose to 1,651, according to the Turkish Anadolu News Agency. According to previous information, more than 13,500 people were injured in Turkey and Syria.

The actual extent of the disaster was initially not foreseeable, numerous people were still missing under the rubble. In the disaster area, where millions of civil war refugees from Syria have sought shelter, temperatures are around freezing. According to aid organizations, thousands have become homeless in both countries – and that in icy weather.

Severe earthquakes shake Turkey – Left leader witnesses “violent earthquake”

+++5.30 p.m.: The consequences of the earthquakes in the border area between Turkey and Syria are devastating. According to dpa, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 3,471 buildings had collapsed. Many casualties are expected under the rubble. The time to save people is pressing. According to a spokesman for the aid organization ISAR, there were usually 75 to 100 hours to rescue people who had been buried. With the currently very low temperatures on site, however, one can speak of a significantly reduced period. “It is now important that we act very quickly,” said the spokesman.

+++ 5:06 p.m.: According to preliminary information, more than 2,300 people died in the catastrophic earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area. Many more are injured. Some The earthquake hit regions in Turkey and Syria particularly hard. In addition to the Kahramanmara region, which the Istanbul Seismological Center identified as the epicenter of the tremor, the Turkish regions of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir and Adana are particularly affected. In Hatay province, the airport’s only runway has also been torn open.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: death toll rises to 1,200

+++ 11.44 a.m.: The international community has announced aid following the violent earthquake in the Syrian-Turkish border region. So be it Nato organizing support for partner Turkey, Secretary General Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. He is in contact with President Erdogan. EUCommission President Ursula von der Leyen announced help for the people in Syria and Turkey. “Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to help in any way we can,” she wrote, also on Twitter.

+++ 11.26 a.m.: The number of dead as a result of the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region is said to be 912 in Turkey alone. That shared President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with. The total number of victims is therefore more than 1,200, as at least 300 deaths in Syria had previously been reported.

Turkey and Syria: Earthquake in the border area with numerous deaths

First report, on Monday, 8:00 a.m.: Gaziantep – In the case of the severe earthquake in Gaziantep in the southeast of Turkey there were numerous deaths on Monday morning. According to official figures, at least 111 people died in the Turkish-Syrian border area in northern Syria alone. The Syrian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 111 people were dead and 516 injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartus. The 7.8 magnitude quake had its epicenter in southeastern Turkey, near the border with Turkey Syria. Turkish authorities reported at least 76 dead.

The USGS had given the magnitude of the tremor near Gaziantep as 7.8. The quake had a magnitude of 7.4, according to the Turkish state disaster control agency AFAD.

Earthquake in south-east Turkey: Strongest earthquake in decades

According to the USGS, another 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 15 minutes later. Images published in online services showed destroyed buildings in several cities in south-eastern Turkey. According to the interior minister, several provinces in Turkey are affected. buildings had collapsed. Rescue teams from across the country would be pulled together. In addition, alarm level four was declared and international help was requested. There were a total of 22 aftershocks, some strong.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter, “We hope that we can get through this disaster together in the shortest possible time and with as little damage as possible”. People are asked to stay outdoors.

Turkey is located in one of the most active seismic regions in the world. In 1999, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Düzce in the north killed more than 17,000 people. The current earthquake is already considered one of the strongest in recent decades.

Just recently had a Earthquake hits north-west Turkey. Bumps were also felt in Istanbul. (ktho/vbu/AFP/dpa)