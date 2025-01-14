The ‘Innovation Training’ program, designed by the Basque Innovation Agency, Innobasque to promote the innovative capacity of companies and organizations in Euskadi, has had the participation of 433 organizations and 720 professionals unique throughout its 46 courses taught during 2024. Each participating organization has attended an average of two courses. Innobasque will launch in a few days the course catalog designed for the first semester of this year.

In terms of coverage, the program has had a presence in the three territories, with participation distributed between Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa and Araba that has been complemented with online training, thus underlining Innobasque’s commitment to the strengthening the management of innovation and R&D in the business fabric and organizational of Euskadi.

The 2024 training catalog has been composed of three thematic blocks designed to meet the specific needs of different profiles: SMEs, organizations interested in the internationalization of their R&D&i and Innobasque partner entities. In total, 21 courses aimed at SMEs were taught, 7 focused on European aid and 18 exclusively for partners.

The training addressed, among others, areas of interest such as digitalization, business models, market analysisthe opportunities of the ‘Horizon Europe’ programme, or emerging trends such as generative artificial intelligence, offering a practical and useful vision of innovation linked to the needs and challenges of companies.

In the middle of this month, the Basque Innovation Agency will announce the course catalog for the first semester, which will address the most relevant topics in terms of innovation. Information about the courses and their registration forms will be available on the Innobasque website.

In addition to providing practical tools to address innovation processes, Innobasque’s training offer connects participating organizations with the Basque innovation ecosystem, fostering synergies and collaboration opportunities.

The profile of the participating organizations reflects the diversity and dynamism of the Basque business fabric. 72% of the attending entities were companiesof which 50% were small with between 11 and 50 employees. Among the participating companies, those belonging to industrial sectors, related services, wholesale trade and activities linked to research and development (R&D) stood out.

High rating

For their part, the attending professionals respond to general management profiles, responsible for operational areas or linked to key processes within their organizations, which favors the direct impact of training on strategic decision making.

With an average of 8.5 out of 10 In the evaluations, the courses were highly valued for their practical nature and for being aligned with the real challenges of companies. Innobasque’s ‘Training in Innovation’ program is a free training initiative designed to strengthen company innovation capabilities and organizations in the Basque Country.