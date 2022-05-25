More than 43 million health workers are needed to meet coverage targets around the world, according to a new peer-reviewed study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States, published in The Lancet magazine.

The researchers looked at shortages in four categories: doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, and pharmacists. In 2019, they estimated that more than 130 countries were missing the first and more than 150 the second and third.

“These are the most comprehensive estimates to date of the global health workforce. These workers are essential for the functioning of health systems, and it is very important to have this data so that countries can make informed decisions and plan for the future,” said the lead author of the study, Mexican Rafael Lozano.

Comparing current staffing levels to the minimum needed to reach 80 on the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Effective Service Supply Index, experts estimated that more than 43 million health workers are required, including 30.6 million nurses and midwives and 6.4 million doctors.

“We found that the density of health workers is strongly related to a nation’s level of social and economic development,” said Annie Haakenstad, lead author of the study.

The study revealed a more than 10-fold difference in health worker density between and within regions in 2019. The figures were between 2.9 doctors per 10,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa and 38.3 in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Cuba also stood out, with a density of 84.4 per 10,000, compared to 2.1 in Haiti.

Similar disparities were seen in the measurement of the number of nurses and midwives, with a density of 152.3 per 10,000 in Australasia versus 37.4 in southern Latin America. Despite steady increases in the health workforce between 1990 and 2019, substantial gaps persisted.

These results show how ill-prepared the world was when COVID-19 spread, straining health systems that were already short of frontline workers.

The authors also point out that there is still much to learn about the impact of the pandemic on healthcare personnel. This includes the gender dynamics in human resources for health and how the departure of women from employment for home care tasks may have reduced workers, among other factors of that episode.

The researchers said the goal was to use comparable and standardized data sources to estimate global human resource densities for health and to examine the relationship between a subset of these tables and the effective performance of universal health coverage.