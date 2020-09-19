Russian doctors have conducted more than 42.4 million tests to detect coronavirus infection. The press service of Rospotrebnadzor writes about this on Saturday, September 19.

Of these, 361 thousand were made in the last day.

At the same time, the department indicated that 239 192 people remain under medical supervision due to suspicion of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation.

The day before, it was reported that over the past 24 hours, 346 thousand such studies were carried out, 233 428 people were under medical supervision.

On the same day, Rospotrebnadzor said that the decrease in mortality from coronavirus, which has been observed in the world since the end of April, as well as an increase in the potential for the spread of infection, may indicate that the virus is adapting to the human population.

The department explained that if this trend continues, the coronavirus could become a seasonal disease.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country is effectively countering coronavirus infection. She is in 100th place in terms of mortality from this infection and in 40th place in the number of cases, he said.

At the same time, the WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, said that the risk of re-entry and renewal of COVID-19 persists in every country.

