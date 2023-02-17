The toll of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria surpassed 41,000 dead this Thursday (16), according to the updated official balance sheet, while the United Nations asked for US$ 1 billion to face the growing humanitarian crisis.

Eleven days after the earthquake – one of the deadliest in the last 100 years – rescuers managed to pull a 17-year-old teenager and a 20-year-old woman from the rubble.

“She looked in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” said Ali Akdogan, a coal miner, after helping to rescue Aleyna Olmez in Kahramanmaras, a town near the quake’s epicenter.

However, the hope of finding survivors has dramatically diminished.

Many in the affected areas face a parallel emergency as they try to collect their belongings in the bitter cold without food, water or toilets, increasing the chances that the disaster will escalate due to disease.

“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there is no time to waste,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, urging funds to help the victims.

Guterres said the contributions would provide three-month relief for 5.2 million people.

The money “would allow aid organizations to quickly scale up life support” in areas such as food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.

“I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this crucial effort in response to one of the worst natural disasters of our time.”

– “On the third day she died” –

Authorities and doctors say 38,044 people have died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria since the February 6 earthquake, bringing the total to 41,732 confirmed deaths.

The earthquake, which occurred in one of the world’s largest seismic zones, hit heavily populated areas while people were sleeping and homes that were not built to withstand strong ground vibrations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has rejected accusations that his government has failed to respond to the country’s deadliest natural disaster in recent times.

For every miraculous survival story, there are ones of disillusionment, in which loved ones die in the rubble.

Hasan Irmak saw five relatives, including his six-year-old daughter Belinda, buried under the rubble of their Syrian home in the border town of Samandag.

“She was alive for two days,” said the 51-year-old. “I spoke to her among the rubble. And then she lost all her energy. On the third day she died. Help came on the fourth day.”

Turkey suspended rescue operations in some regions and the Syrian government did the same in areas under its control.

On Thursday, the Red Cross tripled its emergency fund request to more than $700 million.

The situation in rebel-held northwest Syria is particularly difficult as aid is slow to arrive in a region ravaged by years of conflict.

“There is no electricity, no water, no sanitation,” Abdelrahman Haji Ahmed told AFP in Jindayris, on the border with Turkey, in front of his destroyed house.

“The lives of all families are a tragedy.”

