I.India was the first country in the world to register more than 400,000 new infections with the coronavirus in one day. Over the same period, more than 3,500 people died in connection with Covid-19, according to figures from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded. In the South Asian country with its more than 1.3 billion inhabitants there is a shortage of medical oxygen, drugs and vaccine doses – even though India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

India has been breaking its own bitter records for days: According to the ministry, there were a total of 401,993 new corona infections in one day. This was the ninth day in a row that the country reached a record high. More than 19 million people have been infected there since the beginning of the pandemic. With almost 212,000 deaths, India ranks fourth in the world behind the USA, Brazil and Mexico.

According to a government plan, all adults should be allowed to be vaccinated from this Saturday on. However, several Indian states reported that they had run out of vaccine doses or had already run out. So far, only those over 45 have been entitled to a vaccination. According to the information, around ten percent of them have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

120 ventilators from Germany

Several countries including Germany, the USA, Great Britain and Japan have pledged support for India. On Saturday evening, an Air Force aircraft reached the capital New Delhi with 120 ventilators. An air force spokesman said that there were 13 medical soldiers on board the machine, which is usually also used by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and members of the government. The oxygen production plant is so large that it is due to be delivered in two transport planes next week. Medicines are also to be delivered.

A first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, which had recently been approved in India, was delivered from Russia. The delivery arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, the state-owned Russian direct investment fund RDIF announced on Twitter. Information on the amount was initially not given. Russia has already flown ventilators, oxygen generation equipment and medicines to India. In India itself, vaccine production is to be ramped up in the coming months.

Travelers from India stopped

The USA and Australia are now stopping travelers from India. In the United States, the measure will come into force on Tuesday, according to a decree by US President Joe Biden. Foreigners who have been in India in the previous 14 days are then no longer allowed to enter. This does not apply to US citizens, diplomats, foreigners with permanent right of residence in the US and certain other groups of people.

In Biden’s order, it said the measure was taken on the advice of the US health authority CDC. “The Republic of India is responsible for more than a third of the new cases worldwide.” Several variants of the coronavirus also circulated in the country.

Australian authorities went further: According to media reports, their own citizens entering from India face jail sentences of up to five years or heavy fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars (around 42,000 euros). Around 9,000 Australians are currently waiting in India to travel home. Thanks to strict measures, Australia has so far got through the pandemic lightly.

Meanwhile, India again reported a fire on a ward for Covid 19 patients on Saturday. At least 18 people were killed in the state of Gujarat. The cause of the fire has not yet been conclusively clarified. It was only in April that at least 13 corona patients died in a fire in an intensive care unit north of Mumbai.