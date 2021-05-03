A child pornography with 400,000 members in the Darknet was blown up by investigators. The BKA gives details.

Wiesbaden – Investigators have blown up one of the world’s largest child porn platforms in the so-called Darknet. As the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) announced on Monday (May 3rd, 2021) in Wiesbaden, the darknet platform “Boystown” recently had more than 400,000 members. A total of seven properties in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Hamburg were searched.

Three alleged responsible persons and members of the platform from Germany were arrested. Another German was arrested in Paraguay on the basis of an international arrest warrant.

Wiesbaden: Child porn platform blown – BKA gives details

According to the BKA, the three main suspects are a 40-year-old man from the Paderborn district, a 49-year-old from the Munich district and a 58-year-old man from Northern Germany who has lived in South America for several years. They are accused of having operated the child pornography platform as administrators.

Another suspect, a 64-year-old man from Hamburg, is said to have registered as a member of “Boystown” in July 2019 and, as one of the most active users of the platform, posted more than 3,500 posts.

The accused were arrested after their homes were searched and have been in custody since April 14 and 15, respectively. An international arrest warrant was available for the suspect in Paraguay, on the basis of which he is now to be extradited after his arrest. (AFP)