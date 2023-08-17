Over the past four years, over 40 thousand small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have opened in Moscow with the support of the city. Despite external economic changes, this segment of the business continues to develop rapidly, Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said.

“Small and medium businesses account for more than a third of jobs. It creates a comfortable environment and provides for the needs of residents of Moscow districts in goods and services. In recent years, new enterprises have been opened more often in the field of trade, manufacturing, catering, culture and sports,” the Vice Mayor noted.

According to her, more than 100 thousand companies and individual entrepreneurs are registered in the capital every year.

With the launch and development of their business, the state institution “Small Business of Moscow” (MBM) helps entrepreneurs. Its specialists advise those who wish about property, educational and financial measures of state support. MBM also organizes training programs for entrepreneurs. Among them are the MBM Startup School, Upgrade Your Business with a Mentor, and Business Upgrade.

Business conditions are being improved within the framework of the national project “Small and Medium Enterprises and Support for Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives”.