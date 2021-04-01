The legal services of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) have prepared a complaint that has been filed with the National Police for the dissemination of a “hoax” that has led to “some 4,000 or 5,000” people have been presented this Thursday at the vaccination point against Covid-19 installed in a center of the Sports Activities Service of the University of Seville (Sadus) in Los Bermejales, in the Andalusian capital, without the mandatory prior appointment for it.

This has been announced by sources from the Junta de Andalucía, who have explained to the media that at that point some 2,000 people were summoned this Holy Thursday to be vaccinated against Covid, but the circulation of a “hoax” in the last hours informing that “everyone who wanted to” could go during the day to that point has caused that they have appeared in the place “some 4,000 or 5,000 people without appointment”.

The same sources have explained that the people summoned this Thursday to be vaccinated at that point are “in their vast majority” over 80 years of age, and the dissemination of the aforementioned hoax has generated a “Crowding” of people and “interferes with the normal vaccination process”, as they have warned.

The Board has decided to present the aforementioned complaint to the National Police “To see if the origin of the hoax can be determined”, which from the Autonomous Administration believe that he is “perfectly prepared to try to harm the vaccination campaign.”

The same sources have also clarified that It is not the first time that hoaxes circulate like this Thursday, and, in fact, this past Wednesday another was broadcast that did not have “so much effect” on the vaccination campaign at the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Seville, and several weeks ago another circulated that was spread, in that case, urging people not to go to a vaccination point because there were not enough doses, which caused “many people” not to come to their appointment.

From the Board they explain that The majority of people who have shown up without an appointment at the Bermejales vaccination point have contributed the message that had come to him by WhatsApp spreading that hoax, and they have detailed that many professionals have been called nurses, administrators and caretakers of the Andalusian health that were this Holy Thursday of rest and that they have joined “quickly” to “reinforce »The service provided in the aforementioned Los Bermejales point in view of the situation generated.

They have also clarified that, Taking advantage of the incorporation of this reinforcement personnel, and resorting to doses that were reserved for people over 80 years of age to be given in the next few days, an attempt will be made to vaccinate people from whom they have come “in good faith” but without an appointment to that vaccination point, to avoid an “unnecessary displacement” and taking advantage of the fact that they were already in the place.

The Andalusian Health Service, finally, has wanted “Thank” the work being done by both Civil Protection and the Local Police of Seville, that “they are collaborating impeccably and decisively so that the situation is controlled” at this vaccination point, as recognized by the Board.