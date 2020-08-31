October 2018. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, still president-elect, decides to cancel the works of the new Mexico City airport after a controversial popular consultation. It’s one of your first draft decisions. Six months later, the announcement of the suspension of the project – which was already more than 30% complete and which was destined to be, by far, the largest aerodrome in Latin America – has left behind a huge corpse that can be seen in the bed of what once was Lake Texcoco each time it takes off from Mexico City. But not only: also 4,200 million of debt issued by the previous Government, chaired by Enrique Peña Nieto.

In 2016 and 2017, the PRI Executive twice went to the markets with two and four billion dollar paper issues under the modality of “green bonds”, a category that allowed it to expand the range of investors who are willing to to have this type of debt in their portfolios. The new airport, they said, was designed with the aim of having a neutral carbon footprint, with the incorporation of renewable energy for its day-to-day operation. It was the largest issue of this type in the history of the region and allowed the Mexican treasury to have enough cash to pay for half of the work – an investment of more than 13,000 million dollars. It was divided into several tranches: 1,000 million due in 2026 with an annual interest of 4.25%; another 1,000 due in 2046, at 5.5% per annum; 1,000 more due in 2028 and a yield of 3.875% per annum; and 3,000 at 5.5% and expiration in 2047. The reception in the markets was positive: the cancellation of the Texcoco airport was a still remote option among analysts.

But in October of last year the situation took a 180 degree turn. During the campaign, López Obrador’s team -which was already emerging as the favorite- negotiated with the country’s main businessmen a graceful exit for all parties. The private concession of an infrastructure in which the then candidate did not believe seemed to gain integers for weeks with the aim that the work, vital to alleviate air congestion in the Valley of Mexico, could go ahead at little cost to the treasury. However, last year’s consultation, criticized for the lack of guarantees, and the announcement, this Thursday, of the plans for the conversion of the Santa Lucia military base into a second airport that will complement the existing one, mark an end point for Texcoco.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks to going back to the new airport was the debt issued. When the then president-elect announced, on October 29, hours after 70% of those who voted in the popular consultation – just 1% of the census – said no to go ahead with the work, the value of the bonds issued plummeted: in less than two months, their price on the secondary market dropped to almost 15% amid a sea of ​​uncertainty. Hence, one of the first decisions of the new Government, even before presenting its Budgets for 2019, was to launch a buyback offer with public money on 1,800 of the 6,000 million issued and change the terms of the agreement with investors, expanding the guarantees . The objective: to reduce pressure on bonds whose price also affected the performance of the sovereign – the debt issued by the federal government.

“The response was quite positive,” the representative of one of the banks involved in this repurchase process told EL PAÍS, preferring to remain anonymous. “It was important to move quickly to avoid further increasing uncertainty.” The authorities, in addition to repurchasing 30% of the paper, redoubled their support for investors, ensuring the source of repayment – the current airport tariffs (TUA), paid by airlines and passengers and which tend to be stable – in the face of the imminent construction of Santa Lucía and ensuring that, if that revenue stream were hit by the new competitor, the Government would be obliged to settle the debt by paying all principal and interest to investors. With these new guarantees, the price of the bonds has recovered a good part of the lost ground – today they are trading 7% of their issue value, compared to the more than 25% that they lost at the end of November. The Mexican authorities have also committed to a five-year buy-back plan at a rate of 200 million dollars per year, with which the debt would be reduced to 3.2 billion dollars by the end of 2023.

The Mexico City Airport Group, the entity of the federal Executive, earns between 450 and 500 million dollars a year. Taking into account the aforementioned bond repurchase program at a rate of 200 million a year, the surplus amounts to between 250 and 300 million a year, money that, according to the terms agreed with investors, can only have two destinations: continue amortizing bonds or investing it in the current airport, Benito Juárez, in which the Government has already committed to allocate additional resources for its necessary renovation. “The main objective, however, continues to be to repay the bonds as soon as possible,” explains Gabriel Yorio, head of the Public Credit Unit of the Ministry of Finance, to this newspaper.

However, there are still 4,200 million in debt today or 3,200 at the end of 2023 in an infrastructure that will not be built: the Texcoco airport. Quite an anomaly. “It is not something common,” says Astra Castillo, of the debt rating agency Fitch. “We are not worried. The current airport – whose income is supported by the bonds – has a large flow of passengers and a lot of income. And the principal only interest is not even being paid yet. In addition, the Government can approve additional increases in fares, if applicable. if necessary. ” The doubts may come later: “We will have to see”, Castillo closes, “how are the market conditions when the maturity or refinancing of the issued debt approaches”.