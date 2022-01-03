More than 4,000 migrants died or disappeared last year, while traveling by sea to try to reach Spain, double the number in 2020 – according to a report published on Monday (3) by the NGO Caminando Fronteras.

This organization – which draws up its balance sheets based on telephone calls made by migrants, or their families, to their emergency telephones – recorded 4,404 deaths, or disappearances, on the different sea routes to Spain in 2021. This equates to an average of 12 a day.

These numbers make this year the deadliest since at least 2015, when the NGO began its records.

The bodies of the vast majority (94%) of the victims were never located, so they are considered missing.

Caminando Fronteras recorded 2,170 dead or missing in 2020.

The balance of this Spanish NGO for 2021 is much higher than that of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which recorded at least 955 deaths or disappearances on the crossing to the Canary Islands, and 324 on the route to mainland Spain and the archipelago of Balearic Islands, with Morocco and Algeria as the starting point.

Even so, this UN agency also estimates that 2021 was a year of high mortality, the worst since 1997, according to its data and those of the Spanish NGO APDHA.

According to Caminando Fronteras, the vast majority (4,016) of these migrants disappeared trying to reach the Canary Islands of northwestern Africa. Although very dangerous, this route has seen a sharp increase in recent years, due to the tightening of controls in the Mediterranean, as explained by María González Rollán, co-author of the NGO’s annual report.

“These are the numbers of pain”, lamented González to the press, also highlighting the “feminization” of the migration routes to Spain. In them, 628 women and 205 children lost their lives or disappeared in 2021, according to the NGO.

The coordinator of Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno, denounced, in turn, the “lack of means” to carry out the rescues and highlighted the responsibility of “criminal organizations” of drug traffickers. He also criticized the lack of coordination between Spain and Morocco, due to their diplomatic divergence a few months ago.

The crisis – triggered after Spain took in, for medical reasons, the head of the Western Sahara separatists, an enemy of Morocco – led to the arrival in mid-May of more than 10,000 migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, taking advantage of the relaxation of controls by Rabat.

At least 37,385 migrants arrived on the Spanish coast in 2021, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Interior. In the extreme south of the continent, Spain remains one of the main gateways for illegal migration to Europe.

