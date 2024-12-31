2024 is gone and leaves behind twelve months marked in the Madrid black chronicle as the one with the fewest homicides in the historical series: a total of 22, according to official statistics (80 less than two decades ago), which has This newspaper had access, although with some extremely high-profile ones. This is the case of the murder of Borja, younger brother of the former vice mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís, in a sort of settling of accounts that has already been clarified.

Furthermore, it has been a year with multiple injuries and clashes in the particular war that the Latin gangs have been carrying on for two decades. Without deaths to regret, it has continued its bloody activity, along with the police: in the three years that ended on December 2 (since Operation Hispano, the embryo of the special plan against these youth groups, which continues) , there are already more than 4,000 arrests made in this area.

The figure, until December 11, indicates, specifically, a total of 101,737 actions against the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) and the Trinitarios, the most active and numerous criminal organizations, in addition to other residual ones such as the Latin Kings and the Ñetas (the pioneers) and the Blood. Of all these actions, according to data provided by the Government Delegation, 4,037 were arrests.

This does not mean, in any case, that all these arrests correspond to gang members: there are from young people arrested more than once to the so-called ‘bulteros’ (a type of impostors, who take advantage of the fear that these gangs give off to impersonate them). and commit robberies, for example); Likewise, the reinforcement of surveillance by the Civil Guard and, above all, the National Police, has led to the identification of hundreds of thousands of people and, among them, in addition to members of these ‘choirs’ or ‘chapters’ (the groups in which These mafias are subdivided by neighborhoods), there are other criminals.









Borja Villacís (left) and Kevin Pastor, one of the three arrested for his murder



In fact, police sources explain to ABC that one of the benefits of the plan is the possibility of charging detained gang members with belonging to a criminal organization, as decreed by the Supreme Court against them. In this way, this crime is added to the one they may have committed in an accessory manner, normally injuries, riots or illegal possession of weapons, and a more solid accusation can be filed against them. That he can, therefore, at least take them to provisional prison and thus remove them from the streets of Madrid.

Another fundamental data is that of weapons seizures. As for the white ones, especially bolomachetes (which are of enormous dimensions), the agents have made a total of 1,623 within the framework of this plan; To these we must add 25 firearms (since September, no more of this type have been seized), many of them ‘Chilean’, which are originally blank or ‘airsoft’ and which are modified to be detonated at least once. or twice. Another 294 dangerous objects are added to this list of seizures. In the last three years, there have been six homicides among members of Latin gangs, the last one in March 2023. The DDP are the ones with the most blood on their hands, closely followed by their main rivals, the Trinitarios.

When the plan was launched three years ago, there were 500 active members in the National Police department and 350 in the Civil Guard, which were later reduced to 350 and 200, respectively and always according to official data. That is, from 850 to 550. 90% are Spanish (of Latin, Moroccan or native parents) or naturalized. And, as the Prosecutor’s Office warns, the number of children aged 13 and under, those who cannot be charged, associated with this criminal activity is growing. They cannot be arrested or tried, they have no criminal charges.

Relief in Police and Civil Guard

Just a few weeks ago, he took office as senior head of Police Javier Galvan. His immediate predecessor, Manuel Soto, left office after a few years in which homicides have fallen sharply in the region, which has 7 million inhabitants. In total, there have been 15 homicides (13 of them clarified) with 18 arrested, including the one yesterday morning in Usera of a woman at the hands of her ex-partner.

Transfer of Dillawar Hussain Fazal, the confessed murderer of the three brothers of Morata de Tajuña and his cellmate



In the demarcation in Civil Guardwhere Colonel Carlos de Miguel García has also just joined the head of the Command, the balance is seven murders, and that is counting the four deaths caused by Dilawar Hussain Fazal, author of the triple crime of the Morata de Tajuña brothers (whose bodies were found in January but the event took place in December a year ago, which would reduce the previous figure by three) and his cellmate in the Estremera prison this February.

In addition, there is another case of Navalcarnero and that of the baby from the Loeches landfill, the latter unclarified. A total of 22 deaths (less than two per month), compared to 33 in 2023, 45 in 2022 or 102 in 2003.