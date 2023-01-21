Rescue teams have evacuated more than 400 tourists stranded at the former Incan settlement of Machu Picchu, Peru’s tourism ministry reported Saturday (local time). The country previously decided to close its main tourist attraction due to the political unrest. At least 55 people have been killed in anti-government protests since last month.

