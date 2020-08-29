Chinese doctors removed more than 400 stingers from the body of a farmer after she was attacked by a swarm of bees. The woman is now in a stable condition, writes the Daily Mail.

It is noted that the villager was bitten during field work. Frightened relatives brought her to the hospital. At the time of hospitalization, the Chinese woman complained of fatigue, headache and shortness of breath.

“When the patient was brought in, we saw a bunch of bee stings covering her head, neck and back,” said Weng Jianwu, an ambulance doctor. Removing all 400 stings took over an hour.

In the event of an attack by a swarm of bees, experts advised to remain calm and not run away from insects – this will only make them more aggressive.

Earlier it was reported that the man suffocated after being stung by a wasp while vacationing with his family on Lake Annecy in the French Alps. The insect stung him in the tongue, which caused it to swell and prevent the man from breathing. The rescuers who arrived at the scene could not save the Frenchman.