The car, the driver of which is considered to be the culprit of an accident in the center of Moscow on the Garden Ring, has more than 400 speeding fines. The violations found were reported by the Moscow Department of Transport in Telegram-channel.

According to the metropolitan department, since the beginning of 2021, more than 400 violations of the speed limit have been registered behind the car. At the same time, the car was removed from the register and drove under false numbers.

The department explained that the fines were not originally written out, since the car was removed from the register, and on the roads they drove with numbers that did not belong to the car. “We believe that this was done deliberately,” the department added.

The metropolitan department added that they are preparing an appeal to the prosecutor’s office with a request to initiate a criminal case against the driver. “We will hand over all the documents and video materials we have, so that the culprit receives a real sentence of imprisonment,” the transport department said.

The accident occurred on April 1 on the Garden Ring near Novinsky Boulevard with the participation of five cars. The accident was provoked by the driver who flew into the oncoming lane. A woman, a Volkswagen driver, was injured; she is in intensive care. The outer side of the Garden Ring is partially covered.

According to preliminary data, blogger Edward Biel (currently Edward Biel) is the culprit of the accident. In one of the videos filmed after the accident, he moved from the driver’s seat to the passenger. One of the victims managed to see his blogger’s face and noticed these actions.