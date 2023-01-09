Governor Rocha says more than 400 rioters arrested in Brazil’s capital

Law enforcement officers have already detained over 400 rioters in the Brazilian capital, where supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro destroyed the residence of the head of state, the Congress building and the Supreme Court. About this in Twitter said the Governor of the Federal District Ibanez Rocha.

According to him, the authorities continue to work to identify the remaining “participants in terrorist acts in the federal district.” “We continue to restore order,” said Rocha.

On January 8, the Brazilian Congress building was occupied by supporters of the former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. Protesters threw stones at police in response to the use of tear gas. Brazil’s current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has already vowed to punish the protesters.

Bolsonaro himself condemned the riots staged by his supporters in the Brazilian capital. He said they broke the law. According to him, such actions go beyond democracy.