The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, presented, together with the Councilor for Sports Pedro García Rex, the poster for the Spanish Chess Championship, which will be held in the city of Murcia from August 30 to September 4 at the Palacio de los Deportes , according to municipal sources in a statement.

This tournament will bring together more than 400 male and female players, plus companions, from all over Spain and of all ages. In addition, the champions of each category will represent Spain in the next World Cup, which will be held in Malta. There will be more than €9,000 in prizes and, during the week, all the games will be broadcast live.

«For the city it is an honor and a joy to be able to host the Spanish Chess Championship, an unavoidable event where talent, tactics, strategy and patience are the weapons to win. Our country has, year after year, carved out a niche for itself at the world level in this sport and this is attested to by the triumphs of the Beniaján-Costa Cálida Duo, which last year managed to win the Spanish Championship for Division of Honor Teams”, he assured. Highlander.

For his part, García Rex explained that “with this new appointment of national interest, Murcia shows that it is an ideal venue to host competitions like this one. This is one more opportunity for our city to project itself as a reference destination, organizing events that have an economic impact on different sectors».