During unauthorized mass protests that took place on Saturday, September 19, in Belarus, law enforcement officers detained 430 demonstrators. The relevant data in Telegram is given by the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Olga Chemodanova.

It is noted that 415 participants of the rallies were detained in Minsk, 385 people have already been released by now.

As the ministry said, no more than 900 protesters took to the streets of the city the day before. Meanwhile, in support of the current government, 14 events took place on this day, in which more than 5.6 thousand people took part, the department stressed.

An unauthorized “women’s march” was also held in the Belarusian capital yesterday. It was reported that riot police detained participants in this movement.

Let us remind you that mass protests have been taking place throughout Belarus since August 9 amid the presidential elections. People are against falsification of voting results. According to the Central Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won the elections with 80.1% of the vote.