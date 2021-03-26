Tankers with more than $ 400 million worth of oil were blocked due to the ship Ever Given that ran aground in the Suez Canal a few days ago. On Friday, March 26, the newspaper reported South China Morning Post with reference to the data of the analytical company Kpler.

According to the newspaper, at least seven large vessels carrying 6.3 million barrels of oil are stuck in the canal. It is noted that two of them are located to the north of the accident site, five to the south. At a price of $ 64 per barrel, the total cost of this cargo is $ 403 million.

The newspaper clarified that if the channel is not able to unblock over the weekend, three more tankers with 2.5 million barrels of oil worth $ 160 million will be detained on the south side.

In addition, 15 other ships carrying oil products, including naphtha, aviation fuel and gasoline, were also stopped. Five ships with a cargo of liquefied natural gas and two more with liquefied petroleum gas were detained in the canal or at the entrance to it.

In connection with the accident, the cost of sea freight has increased dramatically. According to Bloomberg, as of March 25, the cost of shipping a dry cargo container from China to Europe reached $ 8,000, which is four times more than a year ago. It is noted that if the blockage of the Suez Canal drags on for several weeks, and the ships go along an alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope, then the cost of cargo transportation may increase by at least $ 300 thousand.

On 23 March, the Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground in the south of the Suez Canal, blocking more than 150 ships from traffic.

On March 25, the Suez Canal administration announced that navigation would resume only after the vessel was raised.

On the same day, the Department of the Situation and Crisis Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that it may take several weeks to unblock the Suez Canal from a grounded container ship.