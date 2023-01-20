France’s defense budget will increase by more than 30% for the period between 2024 and 2023. In the context of the war unleashed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Macron justified the decision with the need to deal with “multiple” threats.

It will be 413,000 million euros for the French Army. The increase is not minor: between 2019 and 2025 an item of 295,000 million euros had been planned. The country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, announced it from the Mont-de-Marsan air base, in the southwest of the country.

“The threats are multiple and they add to each other,” recalled the president. Macron pointed out as examples the increase in tensions in the East China Sea, with Taiwan as the protagonist, and of course the war unleashed in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

“After repairing the armies, we are going to transform them,” said the French president. Among the priorities will be to strengthen nuclear deterrence mechanisms, since the conflict in Ukraine has once again highlighted its “vital importance”.

“France must and will have an Army prepared for the challenges of the century,” Macron said. Simultaneously, the defense ministers of the Contact Group for Ukraine meet at the US military base in Ramstein, in southwestern Germany, to agree on a strategy of military support for kyiv.

More reserves for the Army and new tools

The priorities indicated by the French Government will be, in addition to modernizing the Army and reinforcing the nuclear program, increasing funds for information and intelligence services by 60%, with the aim of dealing with cyber attacks.

Macron also spoke of “doubling the operational reserve” to have more units available according to the needs of the moment.

In addition, the French president spoke of the “accelerated digitization of the battlefield”, of developing “new generation aircraft carriers” and of investing more in tools such as drones.

With this coup on the table, France seeks to have the ability to lead in Europe also in military matters “within NATO or outside the alliance” with the power and ability to deploy up to 20,000 men.

With EFE and Reuters