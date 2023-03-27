Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The serious protests in France threaten to escalate. There are serious allegations against the police. Over 400 garbage trucks were on the road. News ticker.

Update from March 27, 1:20 p.m.: In the course of the protests in France, more than 400 garbage trucks were on the road in Paris: 421 garbage trucks were used at the weekend and 158 on Monday (March 27) – twice as many as usual. In addition, 50 special vehicles removed waste from narrow streets, some of which were already blocked by the waste.

The city said the piles of rubbish piled up after the three-week garbage collectors’ strike have been slowly shrinking since the police ordered staff to work.

More than 400 garbage trucks were on the road during the mass protests in France. © Telmo Pinto/imago

Update from March 27, 12:40 p.m.: Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will meet President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (27 March) following the massive protests against the pension reform, which raises the official retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron had asked Borne to contact the members of the National Assembly. The French government had resorted to a much-criticized constitutional article to pass the reform without a final vote by parliament.

Protests in France against pension reform: is the next Yellow Vest movement looming?

First report from March 27, 2023, 11:00 a.m.: Paris – Rage for weeks violent protests in France. The Pension reform, which will gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 envisaged, had caused resentment among many people. In the past few days, serious allegations of police violence and arbitrary arrests have been the subject of protests.

The allegations are directed at the Brav-M brigade, which was already active during the “yellow vest” movement. There are indications that French authorities are bracing for the worst.

Strike in France escalates: Serious allegations against police unit

Among other things, a sound recording had given cause for concern about the extent of the mass protests in France. In the nearly 20-minute clip, police officers can be heard humiliating and threatening a young man who claims to be from Chad. If the police officers see him on the street again, the demonstrator will “not get into a police car to go to the police station” but “drive to the hospital.”

The French daily newspaper reports that it is said to be two police officers from the Brav-M motorcycle brigade Le Monde and the online video broadcaster Loopsider. The Brav-M is loud France 24 a police unit that is supposed to break up demonstration trains through their rapid deployment.

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez immediately condemned the incident, calling the behavior “unacceptable” and unethical, telling French television France 5 said: “Like everyone else, I am very shocked.” Nuñez said the incident was referred to the special police unit for internal investigation.

Protests against pension reform put President Macron under pressure

Brav-M units are loud France24 already in use in the French “yellow vest” movement. During the movement, citizens tried to put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government for months with regular, sometimes violent demonstrations.

The “yellow vest” movement, led mainly by lower-middle-class people from rural areas, has been protesting increased fuel prices since 2018. The reform has been causing massive protests and sometimes serious riots in France for weeks.

Strikes in France: is the next yellow vest protest imminent?

The American Daily Newspaper political however, does not assume that the current protests will tie in with the yellow vest movement. In contrast to the current protests in France Violent actions and vandalism were the main characteristics of the “yellow vests”.

In the current demonstrations, violence usually erupts after union-organized, traditional protests or in subsequent smaller protests. One thing they have in common is the broad public support. More than 60 percent of the French are in favor, according to a data published on Thursday (March 23). Ifop-Poll stronger protests to persuade government to withdraw. (bohy)