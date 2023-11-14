Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib (center) call for a ceasefire in Gaza, this Monday at the Capitol. MICHAEL REYNOLDS (EFE)

Despite recent calls to protect hospitals by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, unrest within the Democratic Administration over the White House’s unconditional support for the Israeli offensive in Gaza is increasing. . More than 400 officials, employed in 40 government agencies, have addressed a letter of protest to Biden over his stance on the war. The manifesto calls for seeking an immediate ceasefire in the Strip and putting pressure on Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. The letter sent this Tuesday to the White House is the latest in an already long list of complaints, including three internal memos addressed to Blinken by dozens of State Department workers, as well as an open letter signed by more than 1,000 agency employees. for International Development (USAID, in its English acronym).

Biden said Monday that he hopes for “less intrusive measures regarding hospitals,” in response to a question from reporters in the Oval Office about whether he had expressed concern to Israel about the high number of civilian casualties. The Strip’s hospitals “must be protected,” Biden declared. “My hope and expectation is that less intrusive measures will be adopted in relation to hospitals,” the president added. Blinken, for his part, said Friday that “much more” must be done to protect civilians in Gaza and that “too many Palestinians” have died in the conflict.

Among the signatories of the letter are a majority of political officials, but also career officials, representatives of various religious denominations and employees in numerous government agencies, including the FBI, the National Security Council and the Department of Justice. The manifesto begins by denouncing the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 in the south and east of Israel, which triggered the war against Gaza, and then asks Biden to help stop the bloodshed. “We call on President Biden to urgently demand a ceasefire and de-escalation of the current conflict by guaranteeing the immediate release of Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of the supply of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the text says.

The dissent between the Biden Administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza and public opinion is a gap that seems to be opening up at times. Some of the signatories of the letter were mobilized in the 2020 campaign that brought Biden to the White House, and today, in the face of adverse voting intention polls – Republican Donald Trump leads him in five of the six key states -, They remind the president that the Democratic critical mass, like a majority of voters, feels differently about the conflict. “The overwhelming majority of Americans support a ceasefire,” the letter states, citing an October poll according to which 66% of Americans, including 80% of Democrats, believe the US should pressure Israel to achieve a truce.

In parallel to the clamor on the streets and on the campuses, where pro-Palestinian demonstrations take place, discontent is also evident at the first level of the Democratic Administration. Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only congresswoman of Palestinian origin, went further in criticizing her and recently accused Biden of contributing to a “genocide” in Gaza with her support for Israel. Her comment earned her a vote of no confidence in Congress, but, above all, it showed the growing divisions among the electorate. Support for Israel, the majority at the beginning of the crisis, has receded among American public opinion, especially among young Democrats and in the most progressive or leftist faction of the party. Representing this group, Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velazquez (New York) and Tlaib herself (Michigan) participated on Monday night at the Capitol in a press conference to discuss a legislative measure in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza,

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits.

