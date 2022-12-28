How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian vehicles try to clear mines at a steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine. | Photo: Alessandro Guerra/EFE/EPA

From February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, to December 26, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 17,831 civilian casualties in the country: 6,884 dead and 10,947 injured.

Among the dead were 2,719 men, 1,832 women, 175 girls and 216 boys, in addition to 38 children and 1,904 adults whose sex is still unknown. Among the injured are 2,364 men, 1,709 women, 229 girls and 318 boys, in addition to 253 children and 6,074 adults whose data have not yet been confirmed.

Most of the casualties are from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 9,695 casualties (4,052 dead and 5,643 wounded). In territory controlled by the government, there are, so far, a record of 7,579 victims (3,569 dead and 4,010 injured).

Also according to the UN, most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery bombardments, multiple rocket launch systems, missiles and air strikes.