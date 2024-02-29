Attacks against sacred sites have increased in the last four years in the country | Photo: Freepik/vector_corp

A survey carried out by the political and religious defense organization CatholicVote reported more than 400 attacks against the Catholic church in the USA in the last four years. The main actions involve arson and vandalism in places of worship, damage to monuments, swastikas painted on leaders' tombstones and interrupted masses.

Data collected by the group indicates that only 25% of cases resulted in the arrest of those involved and it is estimated that the attacks caused around US$25 million (R$124.6 million) in physical damage to churches.

According to the organization, many of these violent episodes are related to the issue of abortion and include graffiti such as “Jane's Revenge” (a reference to Jane Roe from Roe v. Wade) or “if abortion is not safe, then neither are you.” ”.

“Catholics across America are effectively under siege, while the Biden administration’s reckless refusal to enforce the law continues to allow extremists to endanger law-abiding citizens of faith and destroy their places of worship,” said Tommy Valentine , director of CatholicVote.

“These unacceptable acts of intolerance against Catholics, and against all Americans of faith, cannot be tolerated. It is time for every elected official to take seriously their solemn duty to protect all citizens, including religious Americans,” he further said.