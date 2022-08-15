More than 40 railway cars belonging to Russian companies were arrested in Ukraine, the total cost of which is around $683,000. This is stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

“At the request of the prosecutor, a court decision seized 41 railway cars belonging to companies registered in the territory of the Russian Federation. The approximate value of the seized property is more than 25 million hryvnia,” the message published on Monday on the Telegram channel reads.

They noted that the process of transferring this seized property is currently underway.

According to the agency, these cars were transporting products of Ukrainian enterprises. The day before the start of the Russian special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, on February 23, they arrived on the territory of the country.

After that, “some officials decided to take advantage of the situation, seized the wagons and their contents – fuel and coal.” It is noted that upon the fact of the incident, a case was opened on the fact that military officials exceeded their official powers.

On August 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the confiscation of Russian assets totaling $765 million. At the same time, he noted that work on the seizure of property continues. At a meeting on the sanctions policy, a proposal was made to seize over 900 more objects belonging specifically to Russia.

On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine’s position on the issue of confiscation of Russian property does not correlate with the real actions of Kyiv. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities will seize the property of the Russian Federation “only on paper”, while the employees of the Russian Armed Forces are successfully returning the property “criminally acquired” by Kyiv.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

