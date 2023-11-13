A total of 41 Palestinians with Spanish passports and their relatives are included today on the list of the Gaza General Authority of Crossings and Borders to leave the Strip this Monday to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, on the day 38 of war between Israel and Hamas.

While foreigners or Palestinians with dual citizenship seek to leave the Strip towards Egypt, it is expected that 524 people, among which are the Spanish, will be evacuated this Monday through the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza with the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula.

After weeks of trying to leave the Palestinian enclave – where more than 11,000 people have died due to Israeli bombings – the Spaniards will leave in batches of between 30 and 40 people a day, according to the coordinator of the Spanish community in the enclave, Salah Awad El Sousi, also included in today’s departure list.

In total, the community with a Spanish passport in Gaza is about 180 people, and it is now estimated that they will be able leave 200 people, including spouses and family members, that after arriving in Egypt they will be evacuated to Spain.

“It is an unimaginable situation, not even in horror movies,” said al Sousi, 73, today about the devastation suffered by Gaza, who assured that after more than a month of war, “the world has forgotten” about the Palestinians from the enclave.

The evacuation plan includes moving them to Cairo, from where a Spanish Air Force plane will take them to Spain.

The Rafah crossing reopened yesterday for the exit of foreigners after being closed for two days and since November 1, when the first group left, more than 1,400 people have been evacuated, first foreigners and then Palestinians with dual nationality.

Two Spaniards, both humanitarian workers, managed to leave in the first days: Raúl Incertis, an anesthetist for Doctors Without Borders, left on November 1; and the next day Jesús Pérez Arellano, a worker at the Office of the Special Coordinator for the Peace Process in the Middle East (UNSCO), did so.

In recent days, foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality –among them with passports from the US, Canada, Germany, Holland, France, Poland, India, the Philippines, Russia or Brazil. They have managed to leave the enclave, based on the lists that the Gaza Crossing and Border Authority publishes every day.

Although the authority is controlled by Hamas – which has de facto governed the Strip since 2007 – the lists are published once they have the approval of both Egypt and Israel, according to what has been learned.

EFE.

