Forty-two people have been injured by monkeys in the Japanese city of Yamaguchi since early July, attacks on an unusual scale that have forced authorities to resort to hypodermic weapons to calm the animals.

These animals are common in the Japanese archipelago, where they are sometimes considered a nuisance, as they enter homes or plunder crops.

It is rare, however, for these small monkeys to attack humans directly, as happened in recent weeks in Yamaguchi, when children and adults were attacked.

“The whole town of Yamaguchi is surrounded by mountains, so it’s not uncommon to find monkeys” in the area, a city official explained on Monday. “But it’s rare to see so many attacks in such a short time,” he added.

“At first, only children and women were attacked. But recently, elderly and adult men have also been attacked,” the same source continued.

Local authorities have been on guard since the first complaints were made on July 8, but so far it has not been possible to capture any monkeys.

It is not yet known if it is an isolated group of animals that is particularly aggressive or if it is a behavior that has spread among these primates.