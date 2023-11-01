More than 40% of the Ukrainian population is facing critical humanitarian conditions due to the war started by the Russian invasion, warned this Tuesday (31) Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination at the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Office.

Rajasingham also highlighted that since the Russian invasion, which took place in February 2022, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have lost their lives in attacks carried out against homes, schools, fields and markets.

Around 18 million Ukrainians, representing more than 40% of the total population, are currently having to live with the “horrendous humanitarian consequences” and “unimaginable levels of suffering” that Russian attacks are causing in Ukraine, Rajasingham pointed out.

With winter approaching, the UN’s concerns are growing, especially given the damage to critical Ukrainian infrastructure that is being continually caused by Russian bombings. This damage is affecting the population’s access to electricity, heating, water and telecommunications.

Rajasingham highlighted the importance of preparing the Ukrainian population at this time so that they can try to face the low temperatures of the coming winter. He mentioned that Ukrainians currently need help to carry out home repairs, which can guarantee the functioning of some essential systems, especially heating systems.

Robert Wood, US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, warned about the “halving” of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity due to Russian attacks, which, according to him, further aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The UN also pointed out the decrease in medical care capacity in Ukraine. According to data, more than 1,300 attacks have been carried out against healthcare facilities since the start of the Russian invasion, which has hampered the population’s access to treatment facilities. Such attacks have also resulted in the deaths of hundreds of healthcare professionals and patients.

Rajasingham also highlighted the growing risks for humanitarian organizations operating on Ukrainian territory. According to him, the number of humanitarian workers killed on Ukrainian soil has more than tripled, from four in 2022 to 14 in 2023.