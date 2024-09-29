Chilpancingo, Mexico.– Inhabitants of the municipalities of the Central, Montaña, Sierra, Tierra Caliente, Costa Chica and Costa Grande areas, which for six days have suffered the onslaught of Hurricane “John”, face problems with electricity service, cell phones, and destroyed roads. , floods and lack of food.

In Tixtla, in the Central region, families who live on the margins of the Laguna Negra ask that Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda support them, since they lost their belongings due to the water that flooded their homes.

They are people from the El Santuario, El Camposanto, San Antonio and Santa Cecilia neighborhoods, who since this Friday, September 27, took their own initiative to leave their homes to get to safety, since neither the City Council nor the state government came to evacuate them. and install them in a temporary shelter. After four days of rain, until this Friday the Morenista Mayor of Tixtla, Moisés Antonio González, reacted and installed a temporary shelter to which almost no one came.

“It was the Tixtleca Society organization that is collecting supplies to take to the people who were affected by the hurricane,” said Rocío de la Cruz, who lives in the San Lucas neighborhood.

The pantheon in the El Camposanto neighborhood has been flooded since Wednesday. “The tombs of the pantheon were under water, but that always happens since this place is near the Laguna Negra, which has a long history of flooding when there are hurricanes, cyclones or tropical storms,” ​​said Rocío de la Cruz. Brigades of students from the “Raúl Isidro Burgos” rural normal school, in Ayotzinapa, walk the streets of Tixtla to evacuate families and carry out cleaning work. The normalistas distributed groceries to the people that they carried in a white van. These are products that young people have looted from the trucks of various companies. A sinkhole in a bridge on the Tlapa-Chilapa federal highway, near the community of Atlamajalcingo del Río, left inhabitants of this area of ​​the Mountain incommunicado. “It is not only Acapulco or Chilpancingo that are suffering damage from hurricane (“John”), but also here in the high mountains of Guerrero, Tlapa, Zapotitlán Tablas, Acatepec, Metlatónoc, Cochoapa el Grande, Iliatenco, Malinaltepec, we are in the same situation, so we ask for the Government’s help,” said the Mayor of Tlapa, Gilberto Solano Arriaga, in a video he uploaded to his Facebook profile and where the bridge is seen almost about to fall. Since this Wednesday, September 25, the Tlapa-Marquelia and Tlapa-Metlatónoc roads have been closed due to landslides being recorded at several points on both roads. “Here they have not brought us even a single pantry,” complained the alternate Mayor of the municipality of Malinaltepec, Elías Bailón. He mentioned that since this Wednesday the communities in his municipality have been cut off because the landslides and landslides covered the dirt roads. In communities in the municipalities of Mochitlán and Quechultenango, in the Central region of the state, there are power outages and cell phone service outages. Inhabitants of towns in these two municipalities walk around a hill to reach the community of Tepechicotlán, where transportation service vehicles transfer to reach their towns. In the Petaquillas-Tepechicotlán section, which is the highway that connects Mochitlán and Quechultenango, tons of earth and rocks fell. Civil Protection workers carry boxes of groceries that they will deliver to families affected by the hurricane. In Tierra Caliente, despite the fact that the flow of the Balsas River has decreased, dozens of towns in Coyuca de Catalán, Ajuchitlán del Progreso, San Miguel Totolapan, Pungarabato, Arcelia and Zirándaro remain cut off. Roberto Arroyo Matus, head of the Civil Protection Risk Management Secretariat, confirmed that an overflow of this river was recorded and mainly affected the municipalities of Coyuca de Catalán and Pungarabato, “but the water level has already dropped.” According to residents of Tierra Caliente, internet and cell phone service was restored until this Saturday, but not in the entire region. A vehicular bridge located at a point known as El Cuirio fell and inhabitants of the neighboring town of Amuco de la Reforma, in the municipality of Coyuca, are cut off. Inhabitants of municipalities on the Costa Chica, which was where Hurricane “John” hit last Monday, reported that electricity, cell phone and internet service has not yet been restored. Although the rains stopped since Friday, the flow of the Marquelia River continues to grow. “Light poles have fallen and workers from the Federal Electricity Commission are working to restore service in Marquelia, but we don’t know until when we will have electricity,” said a resident of this town on the Costa Chica. According to the Civil Protection report, the inhabitants of the municipalities of Marquelia, Copala, Juchitán, Cuajinicuilapa, San Marcos, Ayutla de los Libres, Florencio Villarreal, Tecoanapa, San Nicolás and Azoyú are still without electricity service due to Hurricane “John “. On this same list of municipalities that have not yet restored electricity are Acatepec and Tlacoapa, in the Mountain region. “Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda came to take the photo the next day the hurricane hit and no help has arrived,” said residents of the community of Punta Maldonado, in the municipality of San Nicolás. Marquelia, Florencio Villarreal, San Marcos Copala and Cuajinicuilapa are municipalities with a tourist vocation, but due to Hurricane “John” the palapas and restaurants that are on their beaches were devastated. Authorities of the Costa Grande said that the overflowing of rivers and streams in the municipalities of Técpan de Galeana, Petatlán, Zihuatanejo de Azueta, Atoyac de Álvarez, San Jerónimo and Coyuca de Benítez caused the flooding of hundreds of homes and corn fields and of other commodity grains. The Coyuca de Benítez-Acapulco bridge is collapsed, so National Guard agents have a fence to prevent motorists from traveling on this road. State Government authorities reported that this Saturday the Highway and Airport Infrastructure Commission of the State of Guerrero (Cicaeg) deployed machinery to remove stones and earth that fell on the road from the Puerto del Gallo highway interchange to Toro Muerto, in the Sierra of the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo.