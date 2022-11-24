A record of almost 40 million children did not receive a dose of measles vaccine in 2021 due to obstacles created by lthe Covid-19 pandemic, With what now there is an imminent threat that the virus will spread in various regions of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States public health agency warned yesterday.

The boss of the WHOTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that although the world managed to develop vaccines against Covid-19 and immunizing a large part of the population in record time, routine immunization programs suffered tremendous delays, leaving millions of people at risk.

According to a joint study by that UN agency and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 25 million minors skipped the first dose against the virus. measles and 14.7 million the second.

Measles, one of the most contagious human viruses, is almost entirely preventable through vaccination, but an estimated 95 percent of the population needs get vaccinated two or more times to build herd immunity and keep the disease at bay.

However, in 2021 only 81 percent of children worldwide received their first dose and 71 percent their second.

It was the lowest global first-dose coverage rate since 2008.

Although the cases of measles have not yet increased dramatically compared to previous years, now is the time to act, said WHO measles chief Patrick O’Connor.

No region of the World Health Organization Generalized immunity to contain or eliminate measles has been achieved, allowing the virus to spread rapidly.

“Putting immunization programs in motion is absolutely critical. Behind every statistic in this report is a child at risk of a preventable disease,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The body of the UN especially alerted by countries of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, since the five nations with the highest number of infants who did not receive their first dose They were Nigeria, India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Since 2016, 10 countries that had previously contained measles have experienced outbreaks.

Measles is characterized by high fever and a skin rash, but the danger is that it can be contagious days before the rash appears.

Complications can include pneumonia and swelling of the brain, both of which can cause permanent disability. Between 1 and 3 of every thousand children in the world die from respiratory and neurological complications.

‘imminent risk’

The WHO and the CDC noted that the pandemic caused delays in routine vaccination in 2021.

9 million cases were estimated.

128 thousand deaths were reported.

22 countries had large outbreaks.

61 million doses of measles vaccine were postponed or lost in 18 countries.