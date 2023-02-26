More than 40 migrants, including a few-month-old baby, died as a result of the capsizing of their boat off the Italian coast, not far from the city of Crotone, in Calabria (south), a few days after the approval of a controversial regulation for the rescue of migrants at sea.

“At the moment, 80 people were recovered alive, some of them managed to reach the shore after the shipwreck, and 43 bodies were found,” reported a statement from the coast guard. “Dozens and dozens of drowned, including children, many missing.

Calabria is in mourning for this terrible tragedy,” lamented Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabrian region, in a statement. According to rescuers, the boat was carrying about 120 people and collided with some rocks a few meters from the shore. Firefighters point out that there were “more than 200 people” on board.

In the images released by the Italian police, pieces of wood can be seen scattered on the beach, where lifeguards went while the rescued awaited their transfer to a reception center.

The head of government, Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party (FDI, extreme right), expressed her “deep sorrow” in a statement and stated that it was “criminal to send a vessel barely 20 meters into the sea with 200 people on board and with a bad weather forecast.”

“The government is committed to preventing departures and this type of tragedies and will continue to do so by demanding, first of all, the greatest collaboration of the States of departure and origin,” he assured.

Pope Francis did not take long to react either, expressing his “pain” and affirming “to pray for each one of them, for the disappeared and for the other migrants who survived.” The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, specified that a “large number of these migrants came from Afghanistan and Iran, fleeing very difficult conditions.”

This new shipwreck takes place just a few days after the adoption in the Italian Parliament of controversial new rules on the rescue of migrants promoted by the government dominated by the extreme right.

“Clandestine Immigration”

Meloni came to power in October with a coalition after promising to reduce immigration to Italy.

The new law requires humanitarian ships to carry out only one rescue per trip out to sea, which critics say increases the risk of deaths in the central Mediterranean, considered the world’s most dangerous journey for migrants.

For the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, this “tragedy (…) demonstrates how it is absolutely necessary to fight firmly against clandestine immigration networks.” Italy’s geographical situation makes it a destination of choice for asylum seekers moving from North Africa to Europe.

Rome has been complaining for years about the number of arrivals in its territory. According to the Ministry of the Interior, Some 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, up from 5,200 in the same period last year and 4,200 in 2021.



Although the NGOs rescue only a small percentage of them — most are intercepted by coast guard or navy vessels — the government accuses them of encouraging arrivals and encouraging smugglers with their work.

“People at sea must be saved whatever the cost, without penalizing those who help them,” Carlo Calenda, a former minister and leader of the centrist Azione party, reacted on Twitter on Sunday. “It is unacceptable from a human point of view and incomprehensible, why are we here witnessing tragedies that can be avoided?” the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reacted on Twitter.

