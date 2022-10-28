The death toll has risen to at least 42 in the Philippines after rescue teams recovered more bodies from the water and mud on October 28. Dozens of residents are still missing due to the floods and landslides that hit the south of the country after the passage of tropical storm Nalgae. The weather phenomenon is still expected to become a typhoon, emergency services warned.

Death and desolation leaves the tropical storm Nalgae, in the south of the Philippines.

Rescue teams recovered 11 bodies, bringing the official death toll to at least 42 this Friday, October 28.

Most of the victims drowned or were buried under mud after heavy rains caused floods and landslides that swept away everything in their path in three towns in Maguindanao province.

Authorities say dozens of missing residents are still to be found, particularly in the town of Datu Odin.

However, on Friday night, local time, the experts’ operations were temporarily suspended and will resume on the morning of Saturday, October 29.

“According to the assessment on the ground, at that specific site, there were many (who were buried). The number could reach 80, but we hope it will not reach that number,” the Bangsamoro autonomous region’s home minister said in a statement. Mindanao, Naguib Sinarimbo.

Rescuers from the Philippine Coast Guard evacuate residents from their flooded homes due to a tropical storm, in Maguindanao province, southern Philippines, on October 28, 2022. © Philippine Coast Guard/Via Reuters

The official added that the storm exceeded expectations. “Preparations were made, but unfortunately the rain was more than people expected (…) The amount of rainwater that fell during the night was unusually (heavy) and flowed down the slopes of the mountains and swollen rivers,” he explained. .

Flooding rapidly increased in many low-lying villages, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers.

Images shared by the Coast Guard showed rescuers using rubber boats to reach residents trapped in chest-deep swaths of water in Sultan Kudarat, another province in the south of the nation.

Storm Nalgae could intensify into a typhoon

The storm could further intensify as it moves over the Philippine Sea and is expected to become a typhoon, emergency services said Friday.

The climatic phenomenon would probably make landfall in the next few hours, in the province of Samana, in the center of the country.

On Thursday, October 27, as a tropical storm, Nalgae moved with winds of 75 km per hour, forcing the cancellation of flights just when thousands planned to travel to their hometowns to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

At the end of this Friday afternoon, the storm was about 180 kilometers east of the city of Catarman, in the province of Samana, with sustained winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour and was moving northwest.

But in addition, dozens of provinces and cities are under storm alert, including Manila, the capital.

Fishing and cargo boats, as well as inter-island ferries, were disrupted by heavy waves, stranding thousands of passengers, the Coast Guard confirmed.

In the face of the emergency, the authorities evacuated thousands of people, schools closed and some ports saw their operations paralyzed.

Landslides and flooding are frequent in the nation due in part to the increasing intensity of tropical cyclones that hit it regularly. The Philippines sees an average of 20 typhoons a year.

With Reuters, AP and EFE