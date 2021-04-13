The Molina de Segura City Council is installing a security and traffic video surveillance system in public places, which will have 43 cameras distributed at various points. These devices will be operational for the summer, as announced by the Councilor for Information and Communication Technologies, Juan Antonio Cantero. The cameras will be installed at the entrances to the city, as well as in the most crowded places, taking into account the reports of the Local Police.

It is one of the projects included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (Edusi) Molina 2020 Avanza Contigo, promoted by the mayor, Eliseo García Cantó, from the European Projects area, and which are 80% co-financed by Feder funds.

Cantero explained that the City Council has already completed the installation of ten air and noise pollution monitoring stations. Molina will thus become one of the few municipalities in the Region that have this control system and the one that will have the most extensive and complete installation due to the type and characteristics of the stations.

The City Council has already installed ten stations to monitor air and noise pollution



The mayor indicated that, within the framework of the Edusi, “there is a line for investments in electronic administration, which has an item of 500,000 euros, and another endowed with 200,000 euros for the development of the municipality as a Smart City. These are several actions that have already been carried out ”.

One of the issues that the mayor also highlights is that the City Council signed an agreement with the Mint and Stamp Factory at the end of last year so that, through the Citizen Attention Service (SAC), digital certificates can be issued to natural persons , a service that will respond to many citizen demands.

Wifi in 11 public buildings



On the other hand, the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) has launched a new open, secure and high-performance municipal Wi-Fi network, which in a unified way gives access to up to two devices per user, allowing access to Register with email, mobile phone number and social networks. Cantero remarked that the data and the management of this network are available at wifi.molinadesegura.es and it is accessible in eleven public buildings, including the Town Hall. The councilor of the area wanted to specify, for the tranquility of the neighbors, that “the network is safe and reliable.”