Israeli troops evacuate bodies from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the border with Gaza | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accompanied the foreign press to a settlement in the south of the country this Tuesday (10), in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza, one of the areas hardest hit by Hamas terrorist attacks following the invasion from Gaza Strip at the weekend.

The international media translated the situation there as “a devastating scene, with an air of death”, where dozens of civilian bodies, including approximately 40 babies, some decapitated, were scattered on the ground, among burned-out houses and cars.

The information was first released by the news portal i24News, based in Israel, which confirmed the deaths of children with soldiers from the Israeli Armed Forces.

“Many soldiers called up for reserve duty were seen comforting each other after what they witnessed. They arrived expecting the worst, but the scenes are beyond anything imaginable. Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families shot dead in their beds. Around 40 babies and young children have been carried away on stretchers – so far,” reported the i24News.

General Itai Veruv, who accompanied the journalists, stated that “it is not a battlefield, a war, you see babies, mothers and fathers in their rooms, in their protection rooms. It is a massacre, it is a terrorist activity” , said the Israeli major.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in my life, something we used to imagine from our grandparents, but not something that could happen in the new story,” he added.

Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel has already caused the deaths of more than 900 people in Israeli territory. In Gaza, the numbers reach 700 victims.