Over 40 aftershocks were registered in Armenia after the earthquake that struck near Yerevan on Saturday, February 13. This is reported on website Ministry of Emergencies of the country.

“There is a dying aftershock activity. 46 aftershocks were registered. We urge the population to stay in open spaces outside residential premises for now, ”it was reported.

It is noted that the crisis center received about 1.3 thousand messages. According to the ministry, information about the collapse of wall fragments in houses on four streets of Yerevan has been confirmed.

On the website of the Ministry of Health of Armenia reportedthat three people were injured because of the panic that arose after the earthquake. They turned to one of the medical centers in Yerevan for help. Nothing threatens their health.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that as a result of tremors, one person received minor injuries.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 and a force of up to seven points at the epicenter occurred on February 13. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the seismic event was recorded 8 km from Yerevan, where shocks of 5-6 points were felt. Subsequently, communication problems were recorded.