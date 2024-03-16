Almost 4.3 million people voted in Moscow by the evening of March 16

By the end of the second day of voting in the Russian presidential elections in Moscow, almost 4.3 million people had voted. About it reported on the website of the Public Election Observation Headquarters.

It is noted that most of them voted electronically – about 3.2 million people. About 1.1 million more Muscovites voted using paper ballots. “As of 20 o’clock, a total of 4,286,496 ballots had been issued, of which 4,286,496 were issued by DEGs, and 1,098,034 were paper ballots,” Olga Kirillova, chairman of the Moscow City Election Commission, told reporters.

Polling stations in the capital closed at 20:00 Moscow time, and observers from the video center will continue to monitor order at night.

The head of the Public Observation Headquarters, Vadim Kovalev, noted that in general the voting was proceeding calmly. There are small queues in some areas. According to Kovalev, this is due to the “unprecedented interest of Muscovites in the Russian presidential elections.”

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev said that the first results of the Russian presidential elections are expected on Sunday, March 17, after 21:00 Moscow time.