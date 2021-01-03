The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that the first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine has been administered to more than four million people in the country. Interfax.

It is reported that the first of the prescribed two doses of the drug were administered to 4 million 225 thousand 756 residents. At the same time, 13 million 71 thousand 925 doses of the vaccine were sent to the relevant medical institutions.

It is emphasized that the vaccines were carried out by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, previously approved for use by the regulator.

Earlier it became known that one of the medical workers in New York, after being vaccinated against the coronavirus by the American company Pfizer, developed a strong allergic reaction. Prior to this, two health workers in Alaska who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine also had allergies.